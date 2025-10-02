Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after buying an additional 3,050,420 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 12.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,577,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,638,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,976,000 after acquiring an additional 206,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.