Signaturefd LLC Has $261,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 252,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

