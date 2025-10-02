Signaturefd LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWONA. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 1.6%

FWONA stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

