Signaturefd LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $834.93 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $843.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $725.96 and its 200 day moving average is $540.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

