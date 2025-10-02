Signaturefd LLC Has $297,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

