Signaturefd LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LNT stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.