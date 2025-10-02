Signaturefd LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 765,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after buying an additional 624,863 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth about $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in Zoom Communications by 93.8% during the first quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 420,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 323,036 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,119 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.