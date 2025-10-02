Signaturefd LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ITT by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ITT by 13,886.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 214,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 212,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 93,433.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Bank of America upped their price objective on ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.34. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

