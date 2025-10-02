Signaturefd LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

