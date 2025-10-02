Signaturefd LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 226,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 113.60%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

