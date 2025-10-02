Signaturefd LLC Has $342,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.23 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

