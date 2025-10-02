Signaturefd LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 975.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,765,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 461.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,722,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,012 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 60.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after acquiring an additional 604,395 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

