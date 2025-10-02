Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 591.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $194.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $224.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its 200 day moving average is $166.49. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $240.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,279.66. This represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

