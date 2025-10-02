Signaturefd LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

