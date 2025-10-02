Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 243,271 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $23,767,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $16,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,034.60. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,235 shares of company stock worth $99,772,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $126.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

