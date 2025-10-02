Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,534.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $256.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.14. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

