Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.