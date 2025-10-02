Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after buying an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,550,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,060,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.63.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of AN opened at $223.38 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average of $193.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

