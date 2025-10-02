Signaturefd LLC Sells 15,209 Shares of BCE, Inc. $BCE

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 64.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 77.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

BCE Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. BCE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 437.93%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

