Signaturefd LLC Sells 222 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,580,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,685,000 after purchasing an additional 903,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 964,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,109,000 after acquiring an additional 216,357 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 925,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $94.21 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $345,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

