Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 4,134.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 673,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 467,270 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,366,000 after buying an additional 12,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 376,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Cos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 852.36%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Cos

In other news, Director John Paulson purchased 34,721,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 70,755,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,802,821. The trade was a 96.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 37,964,167 shares of company stock valued at $333,757,793 in the last 90 days. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Cos Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

