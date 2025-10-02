Signaturefd LLC Sells 236 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,484,000 after purchasing an additional 480,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 369.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

