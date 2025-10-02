Signaturefd LLC Sells 245 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,729 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,406,000 after purchasing an additional 920,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,920,000 after purchasing an additional 184,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,253,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,779,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,795,000 after acquiring an additional 865,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.12. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

