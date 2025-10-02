Signaturefd LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

