Signaturefd LLC Sells 401 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 155,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 32.0%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $50.00 target price on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

