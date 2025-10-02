Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,278 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 335,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

