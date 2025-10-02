Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,317 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 330,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.5%
SOFI opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $279,602.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 285,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,522.60. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.
