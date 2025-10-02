Signaturefd LLC Sells 446 Shares of Sysco Corporation $SYY

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after buying an additional 3,015,714 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,341,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Sysco by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,941,000 after purchasing an additional 995,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 1,940.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

