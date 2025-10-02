Signaturefd LLC Sells 557 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $63,377,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 195,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,748,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.03. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $257.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

