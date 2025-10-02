Signaturefd LLC Sells 673 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 109,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,085.60. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,921,456 shares of company stock valued at $160,284,531 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.04.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

