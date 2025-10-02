Signaturefd LLC Sells 6,938 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 394,744 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $77.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

