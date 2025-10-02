Signaturefd LLC Sells 77 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $248.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.22. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

