Signaturefd LLC Takes $277,000 Position in JBS N.V. $JBS

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at $296,000.

JBS Stock Down 1.2%

JBS stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. JBS N.V. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JBS from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Santander began coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

JBS Company Profile

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

