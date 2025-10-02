Signaturefd LLC Takes $277,000 Position in JBS N.V. $JBS

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at $296,000.
JBS Stock Down 1.2%
JBS stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. JBS N.V. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
JBS Company Profile
JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
