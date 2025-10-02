SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $37,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 9,644.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $12,839,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 243.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 138.1% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. This trade represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,186 shares of company stock worth $10,440,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

