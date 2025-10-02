SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.1071.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.11 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.23%.

In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 7,190 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $120,288.70. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,288.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

