Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 463 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23,150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.2%

STZ opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $131.20 and a 1-year high of $257.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.