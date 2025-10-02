Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE:BSX opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

