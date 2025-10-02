Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 110 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $280.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.18.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

