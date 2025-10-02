Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 152 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $5,310,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4%

ZTS opened at $146.87 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $196.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

