Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 494 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,994,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 745,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2,592.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 475,995 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

