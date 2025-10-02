Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 61 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $556.04 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $559.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.