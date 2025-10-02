Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF $SCEC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000.

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCEC opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Sterling Capital Enhanced Bond ETF Profile

The Sterling Capital Enhanced Core Bond ETF (SCEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing on a diversified fixed income portfolio, which includes investment-grade and high-yield, USD-denominated bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income and a competitive total return.

