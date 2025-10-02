Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 1,852 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GSG stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

