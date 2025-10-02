Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 225 Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 497.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 844,084 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sezzle by 497.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 272,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sezzle by 719.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sezzle by 1,068.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,978 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sezzle by 429.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,340 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at $21,312,664.92. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,040. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,592 over the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 8.72. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.33 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 102.90% and a net margin of 28.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

