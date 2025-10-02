Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 800 Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,421,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,437,000 after buying an additional 124,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 157,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

