Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,439,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 139,376 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 229,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

