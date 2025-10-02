Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $97.73.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.3104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.