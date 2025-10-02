Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $3,610,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 126.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 774,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,285,000 after acquiring an additional 431,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $74.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

