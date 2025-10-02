Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after acquiring an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240,568 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,711,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

