Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $33,000 Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

